Trio to play dance night

Leading Kaitangata’s Dead Rockers Ball are Bulletproof Convertible’s (from left) Paul Southworth, Alex Ramsay and Silas Waring. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Bulletproof Convertible is bringing the Dead Rockers Ball to Kaitangata.

The Dunedin-based three-piece rockers will be rolling out original songs for Kaitangata District Promotion’s old town hall dance night.

Featuring guitarist Silas Waring, double-bass man Paul Southworth and Alex Ramsay on drums, Bulletproof Convertible’s "dark-surf meets-rockabilly-rebel, full noise, ’50s flow will fundraise for a riverside recreational area with walkway, upgraded boat ramp and picnic tables", promoter Simon Vare said.

"Waring’s songwriting delivers characters and situations known to all and understood by few."

"Doors open 7.30pm, Saturday, March 23, music starts 8.15pm. We’re planning food, auctions and raffles, licensed bar and transport. A ticket percentage and all money raised on the night go to the cause.

"Bring your dancing shoes, bust out your ball gown or granddad’s suit he wore to the races. Come as a dead rock star, or come as you are."

