Ute and caravan end up in paddock

A ute and caravan came off SH1 and came to rest in a paddock this afternoon. Photo: Richard Davison

A family managed to escape serious injury after the ute they were travelling in and the caravan they were towing left the road and ended up in a paddock south of Balclutha today.

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were all at the scene of the crash on State Highway 1 near the intersection with Carterhope Rd.

Emergency services were called about 2.30pm after reports of a ute towing a trailer leaving the road.

A reporter at the scene said the ute had rolled and came to rest on its roof but the caravan remained upright.

Emergency services personnel on the scene said the family who were travelling managed to escape serious injury but the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the crash was still unclear.