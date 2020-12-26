Views sought on restoring church

St Patrick’s Catholic Parish Lawrence chairman Geoff Blackmore wants the wider community to have its say on the 128-year-old church’s future. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

The future of a historic Lawrence church is in question, due to projected conservation costs.

The Catholic Parish of St Patrick’s conducted condition and engineering reports earlier this year, and has since been considering the ramifications for the future of its 128-year-old church in Colonsay St.

Parish chairman Geoff Blackmore said the church’s ageing congregation of about 20 people was torn between conserving one of the town’s finest historic buildings, and securing the future of its other assets.

Since the church was such a notable local structure, the parish also wished to consult the wider Lawrence and Otago community for its views, he said.

"As you can see it’s a beautiful and prominent building, with a fine interior and what we’ve been told are some first-class stained-glass windows.

"Unfortunately, there are several significant elements of the structure that now need major work to conserve the church properly, and they’re simply beyond the manpower and financial resources of the current congregation.

"We’d love to hear what people think, and for them to share any positive ideas towards securing its future."

He said work identified included complete reroofing, refurbishment of about 25 windows, minor earthquake strengthening, and addressing rising damp.

One of two notable examples of German stained-glass present in St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Lawrence. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

He estimated total funding of more than $1million would be required.

The plastered, double-brick church — designed by Dunedin architect Francis Petre — was a category 2 heritage-listed structure, which meant original architectural features should be preserved wherever possible.

Nowadays, the parish used it only for summer services, and for one-off occasions such as funerals and weddings, Mr Blackmore said.

"We usually meet weekly for mass at another of our two neighbouring buildings, so one option under consideration is selling the church, and securing what we have next door.

"But we’re aware once sold, we and the town lose control of the building, and that may not be something people want to see happen."

He said research had revealed churches elsewhere in New Zealand had successfully applied for funding for restoration projects of similar scale.

"It’s just about the appetite and energy people may have to see that happen."

The parish would hold a community meeting in February.

Those wishing to contact Mr Blackmore in the meantime could do so by calling him on 027 471-5242.

