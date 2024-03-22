Wide variety of activities for seniors

PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Everyone is welcome to join Stephen Hurring (left) and Timikuka Walker for senior singing, one of the many activities promoted by Balclutha Age Concern’s new co-ordinator, Robyn Bell [centre].

Specifically catering for Clutha’s growing senior population, Age Concern initiatives include tai chi, balance and fall prevention and "Wise Owls’’ presentations at Balclutha and Owaka libraries.

"I’d particularly recommend ‘Staying Safe’ at TPŌMA on April third, a refresher for older drivers and Wise Owls will cover things from conservation and gardening to managing cognitive challenges," Mrs Bell said.

"Seniors are the growing demographic in a lot of places including Clutha, and older citizens are coming together to combine their strength in numbers with the wisdom of age and experience, so Age Concern is about empowering that growing movement."

Senior singing intends to develop a performance for TPŌMA’s Matariki celebrations in June and is held at 1pm on Wednesdays.

Age Concern can be contacted by phone, online or at 1 John St, Balclutha.