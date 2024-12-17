Young musician a star at show

Tokomairiro A&P Show talent quest winner Cailin Henderson, of Balclutha, celebrates her victory in the show tent on Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Local performers of all ages shared their talents with sun-kissed crowds during a busy A&P show in Milton on Saturday.

Tokomairiro A&P Society entertainment convener Paula McLeod said the show’s popular talent quest attracted 12 performers aged 8 to 71 this year, ranging from tap dancing to harmonica playing.

Balclutha singer-songwriter Cailin Henderson took top prize, singing her own song, Do it for Jan.

Mrs McLeod said 16-year-old Henderson was a worthy winner from a competitive field.

"Cailin was a star that stood out for our judges, with a polished, classy performance.

"We had a great crowd in bright, warm sunshine for the quest, and we’re looking forward to next year."

A&P Society president Nigel Woodhead said the talent quest was a reflection of the success of the show as a whole. The attendance was up on last year.

"We always try and put on a show with lots of variety, and where most things are free or affordable for families.

"People have enjoyed our new events this year, the ute muster and the hobby horse race, and have gone away with a smile on their face."

About 30 children had signed up to take part in the hobby horse race in the main ring.

"It’s fantastic to see so many children here and enjoying themselves.

"I may have got talked into doing a round on a horse myself."

Ute muster organiser Lily Nimmo said she was pleased with 17 entrants for the inaugural event, which had been finalised at short notice.

"Our ute lovers have been sharing stories all morning, and our visitors have enjoyed something a bit different.

"We’ll be aiming for 50-plus utes next year, so dust off the old girl and bring her along."

Next year’s show is on December 13.

richard.davison@odt.co.nz