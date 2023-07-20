Southern roads reopen after wintry blast

The Crown Range is open again this morning. PHOTO: METSERVICE

Two major alpine roads in the South have reopened this morning following closures due to heavy snow.

Heavy snow warnings were issued for Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago yesterday, bringing heavy snow of 15-25cm above 600m and lesser amounts down to 300m in parts of Southland, Otago and Canterbury.

MetService said the risk of low snow over the lower South Island would ease this morning and afternoon and all road warnings had now been lifted.

A Queenstown Lakes District spokesman said the Crown Range linking Queenstown and Wanaka has reopened, and light snow was falling on the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) this morning.

Crews would continue to monitor the Crown Range Rd.

"Wet roads are to be expected elsewhere across the district due to the ongoing rain, so please drive to the conditions.

"Some light snow is falling over the Lindis Pass, but nothing too concerning yet."

MetService had forecast up to 10cm of snow was expected to settle on the state highway above 600 metres, with lesser amounts down to 400 metres, this morning.

In Central Otago, there have been snow flurries in the Maniototo areas. Snow was not settling on the roads but they are wet, a spokesman for the region's council said.

Danseys Pass Road was restricted to four-wheel-drive vehicles (from the gates past the Danseys Pass Hotel) due to snow and ice.

In Southland, Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency advised that the Milford Road (SH94) had reopened by 9am today after closing overnight due to snow.

"Winter driving conditions remain in place, with ice, grit and snow. Please drive with extreme care."

A front associated with a low pressure system over the Tasman Sea was forecast to move slowly north over southern New Zealand last night and early today.