'We have no choice': Southern strike action underway

Strike action has begun in the South as teachers walk out on 773,000 pupils in the country's first joint strike affecting all state and integrated schools.

Hawea Flat Primary School principal Sue Heath told marchers in Wanaka that "none of us want to be out here striking'' but they had "no choice".

''These issues facing the education sector have to be addressed now.''

Another marcher in Queenstown said: "We're angry, fired up, and ready to fight."

​The Ministry of Education said 1229 schools, or 51% of the 2409 state and integrated schools with union members, had notified it so far that they would close.

The actual number closing is expected to be much higher because many schools have not told the ministry what they plan to do.

The strike is the first by secondary teachers since 2010-11, when industrial action was cut short by the Christchurch earthquake, and the first national joint action ever by unions representing primary, intermediate, secondary and area schools.

The Ministry of Education has offered pay rises of 3% a year for three years, and an extra step at the top of the salary scales, to both the PPTA and the primary teachers' union, the NZ Educational Institute (NZEI). It says the offer would cost taxpayers $1.2 billion over four years.

But members of both unions have rejected the offer because the ministry hasn't offered anything to relieve teachers' workloads by providing more classroom release time.

QUEENSTOWN

More than 100 teachers, principals and parents are marching from Queenstown’s Events Centre to State Highway 6, where they’ll line the side of the road.

They’re chanting as they march: “what do we want? Fair pay. When do we want it? Now”

queenstown_strike1.jpg More than 100 teachers, principals and parents are marching in Queenstown. Photo: Daisy Hudson

Wakatipu High School PPTA chairwoman Ruth Needham said the turnout was "really positive".

"We're angry, fired up, and ready to fight."

The marchers received plenty of toots from passing motorists before the march finished about 11.40am.

WANAKA

About 100 Upper Clutha teachers rallied in Wanaka at 11am to be addressed by Hawea Flat Primary School principal Sue Heath.

Ms Heath said ''none of us want to be out here striking''.

''Not only does it cause significant financial hardship to us and our families, but it's also a major disruption for our children and their families.

''We have no choice.

''These issues facing the education sector have to be addressed now.''

GORE

gore_en29strike.jpg More than 40 teachers and supporter strike in Gore. Photo: Kayla Hodge

More than 40 teachers and supporters donned with colourful signs protested teachers working conditions outside the Gore Trout from 8.30am this morning.

The group join the rest of the teachers in the nation who are on strike today. They were met with toots and cheers of support from community members who drove past the group.

TEVIOT VALLEY

Teachers from Roxburgh and Millers Flat school joined forces to march along the main street of Roxburgh this morning.

Branch chairwoman of Roxburgh PPTA Wendy Gunn said an ageing workforce had not been addressed leading to shortages in the profession.

1tevteach.jpg Branch chairwoman of Roxburgh PPTA Wendy Gunn (R) leads strike action in Roxburgh this morning. Photo: Simon Henderson

Dunedin: Noon-2pm: March from the University of Otago Dental School to Octagon. Buses will also bring staff from schools in Balclutha and Milton.

Oamaru: 11.45am-2pm: Rallying at Oamaru Courthouse.

Queenstown: 10.30am-11.30am: March from Queenstown Events Centre courts to Frankton roadside and roundabout area.

Wanaka: 11am-noon: Rallying at lakefront.

Cromwell: Noon-1pm: Picketing at Cromwell fruit sculpture.

Roxburgh: 9.30am-11am: March from Roxburgh Area School through main street of Roxburgh.

Gore: 11am-1pm: Rally at ram statue before visiting other landmarks around the town.

Invercargill: Rally at the steps of the Civic Theatre before dispersing to various points around the city