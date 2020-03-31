Appeal raises $3000 for special tricycle

Luca Moynihan (4) has been asking for a bike like this for more than a year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Luca Moynihan is a 4-year-old boy from Invercargill who does not let cerebral palsy stop him doing the things he wants to do.

One of those things is riding a bike, but with the high cost of getting a specialist Trek Trike Bike, his family sought help from friends, family and community to help fund it via a Give A Little Page.

Born at 31 weeks, Luca was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 13 months and had spent plenty of time in hospital since.

He needed the support of a wheelchair, but the specialist bike allowed for independence.

Luca’s mother, Samantha Kennerley (Moynihan), said he had been asking for a bike for more than a year.

"Luca is a really, really happy boy, he likes to be involved. He gets upset when he can’t do something."

She said the bike would give him freedom to be able to keep up with his four sporty siblings, and could be adjusted as he grew. This meant it could be used until he was about 12.

The bike cost about $7000, and within a week of the page being set up, it had received about $3000 in donations.

