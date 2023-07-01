Athlete returns home triumphant

PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Bubbles, a loud cheerful crowd and even a group performing kapa haka welcomed the Special Olympics World Games’ medalist Lynett Williams in Invercargill yesterday.

The only representative from Southland was among the 42 New Zealand athletes who competed at the event in Germany last month and she exceeded her goals.

Williams claimed not just a gold, but also two silvers and a bronze medal in the competition.

She said she was pleased with her achievements.

"I’m feeling overwhelmed [with the welcoming party] but very happy and proud."

Coach Sonia Manaena has been working with her for the last eight years.

Manaena defined the experience as life-changing for the athlete and said it was rewarding to see her medals after such hard work.

"That was her dream.

"Three years ago, she said to me: ‘Coach, I would like to go into the world like you and I have a dream. I’d love to win a gold medal’ — and she has."