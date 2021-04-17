Saturday, 17 April 2021

Boat mast brings down power lines

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Boating incidents on dry land usually cause less distress than those at sea.

    However, some problems were sparked when the mast of a small yacht being towed on a trailer apparently hit and brought down power lines at Tihaka, near Riverton,  Southland, at 9.04am today.

    A police spokesman said that a road crash had initially been reported, but there were no signs of a car at the scene.

    A member of the public reported that the mast of the passing craft may have hit the power wires, on the Riverton-Orepuki Highway, about 5kms west of Riverton, a police spokesman said.

    Further details were not immediately available.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter