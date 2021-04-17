Boat mast brings down power lines

Boating incidents on dry land usually cause less distress than those at sea.

However, some problems were sparked when the mast of a small yacht being towed on a trailer apparently hit and brought down power lines at Tihaka, near Riverton, Southland, at 9.04am today.

A police spokesman said that a road crash had initially been reported, but there were no signs of a car at the scene.

A member of the public reported that the mast of the passing craft may have hit the power wires, on the Riverton-Orepuki Highway, about 5kms west of Riverton, a police spokesman said.

Further details were not immediately available.