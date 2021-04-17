Boat mast brings down power lines

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Boating incidents on dry land usually cause less distress than those at sea.
However, some problems were sparked when the mast of a small yacht being towed on a trailer apparently hit and brought down power lines at Tihaka, near Riverton, Southland, at 9.04am today.
A police spokesman said that a road crash had initially been reported, but there were no signs of a car at the scene.
A member of the public reported that the mast of the passing craft may have hit the power wires, on the Riverton-Orepuki Highway, about 5kms west of Riverton, a police spokesman said.
Further details were not immediately available.