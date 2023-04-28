Calf shed fire in Southland

Fire crews were called to deal with an early-morning blaze at a calf shed in Southland.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said an Otautau tanker and two appliances responded to the fire in the Scotts Gap area about 1.30am today.

Crews were able to subdue the fire after about two hours, the spokesman said.

Its cause was unknown but was being treated as non-suspicious, he said.

No animals were injured.

