Car hits building after two vehicles collide

Two cars have collided in Georgetown, Invercargill, and one has damaged a nearby building, shortly before noon today, emergency services say.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Elles Rd and Teviot St about 11.49am, but no-one had to be cut free and no-one was believed to be seriously hurt, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

A police officer at the scene said the driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital but was not seriously injured.

The driver of the other vehicle said "It was pretty scary, the car came of out of nowhere".

Two cars crashed and one ended up hitting the entrance of a medical practice in Invercargill today. Photo: Luisa Girao

The owner of the medical practice, which was damaged in the crash, Dr Steve Brown said the crash was "very unusual".

Dr Brown said he did not see the crash happen as he was with a patient, but heard a loud bang.

A builder had been called to check the damage to the entrance of the building, he said.

No patients or staff were injured after the car struck the building and the practice was still running as normal, he said.