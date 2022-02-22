Club marks its 125th birthday with celebrations

Gore Bowling Club member Daryl Scott lines up his next bowl at its 125th anniversary celebrations. PHOTO: ALAN RITCHIE

Joining them was NZ Bowls President Ann Wright and Gore Mayor Tracy Hicks, who spoke about how things had changed since the club was established in 1897.

Mataura Licensing Trust president Horace McAuley spoke at the dinner about the relationship between the club and the trust.

Also in attendance was former member Reta McNoe, whose parents had also been club members in the 1950s.

‘‘You played with the older ones when you started and then younger ones came in,’’ she said. She remembered competing in different club tournaments.

‘‘We went to all the different districts ... that was interesting. You met an awful lot of players.’’

-- MICHAEL CURREEN