Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Club marks its 125th birthday with celebrations

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Gore Bowling Club member Daryl Scott lines up his next bowl at its 125th anniversary celebrations...
    Gore Bowling Club member Daryl Scott lines up his next bowl at its 125th anniversary celebrations. PHOTO: ALAN RITCHIE
    The events over the weekend were attended by past and present members who took part in friendly games of bowls, followed by a dinner.

    Joining them was NZ Bowls President Ann Wright and Gore Mayor Tracy Hicks, who spoke about how things had changed since the club was established in 1897.

    Mataura Licensing Trust president Horace McAuley spoke at the dinner about the relationship between the club and the trust.

    Also in attendance was former member Reta McNoe, whose parents had also been club members in the 1950s.

    ‘‘You played with the older ones when you started and then younger ones came in,’’ she said. She remembered competing in different club tournaments.

    ‘‘We went to all the different districts ... that was interesting. You met an awful lot of players.’’

    -- MICHAEL CURREEN

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter