Saturday, 24 October 2020

Community housing decision put on hold

    By Abbey Palmer
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    A decision on whether the Southland District Council will approve $50,000 for a business case on its community housing has been put on hold.

    A report by property services manager Kevin McNaught presented at this week’s council meeting recommended it approve the funding to help councillors make a decision about the future of its community housing — including whether to divest.

    Several councillors disagreed with taking $50,000 of unbudgeted expenditure from the community housing reserve account.

    Cr Ebel Kremer said staff already had enough relevant experience and knowledge.

    "I cannot believe we’re going to spend $50K trying to work out what we don’t know when we’ve been looking at this for so many years."

    In 2018, a report by Morrison Low recommended the council opt out of community housing, however the council agreed further analysis and reporting was needed.

    Mayor Gary Tong agreed the council had enough knowledge already "in-house" to come up with a plan and resolution.

    Cr George Harpur said it was the second time divesting from community housing had been discussed and "nothing has happened".

    There were 69 units in the council’s community housing stock, in 10 townships.

    Of those, five units were vacant, and 52 were tenanted by pensioners.

    Several issues had been identified, including affordability of managing the stock and appropriate rental rates, a lack of clarity about need and purpose, stock’s suitability in terms of condition and location, and regulations.

    Councillors agreed a workshop would be held to determine the future of community housing.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter