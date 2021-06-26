Council checking on fixes progress

Photo: ODT files.

The Invercargill City Council plans to carry out a six-month review of its governance progress to address matters raised in a revealing report.

An independent review was carried out last year into the council’s performance following a letter from the Department of Internal Affairs highlighting concerns about governance and conflicts between elected representatives and senior staff.

The review, by former Dunedin city councillor Richard Thomson, highlighted issues such as a leadership void, mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt’s struggle to fulfil significant aspects of his job, the relationship between mayor and chief executive Clare Hadley and the appointment of deputy mayor Nobby Clark.

The six-month progress review, also by Mr Thomson, would be considered by councillors next week and it was expected to be completed by the end of July.

Chief executive Clare Hadley said elected members and staff had put in a lot of effort to improve the processes, systems and relationships to better serve the community.

"Seeking an external review of work to date will help us keep on track and deliver the outcomes Invercargill people need.

"The intention is to have Richard Thomson, author of the original report, carry out the six-month review and gauge progress to date. In particular we want feedback on how our Action Plan has been implemented, whether it covered the key issues raised in his original report, any comments on progress and suggestions for future improvements."

Among council’s progress to date were the signing of a Council Charter, a 12-month programme of improvements to support the council committee structure; an improvement on official information processes and professional development for councillors.

Council also appointed two independent observers to help council sort its issues. External appointee Jeff Grant said he noticed progress.

"We’ve put a lot of new processes and policies in place to support the organisation and I have seen marked improvements in the way meetings are run and decisions are made.

"There has also been a focus on building relationships between elected members themselves and also with staff at various levels. This work is ongoing, however, and we recognise it takes time to embed real change and make changes in behaviours."

Once endorsed by council, the review would be carried out during the coming month.