Council votes to save bridge from closure

PHOTO: ODT FILES

A resounding round of applause erupted from the public gallery after Southland district councillors unanimously voted this week to save a Dipton bridge.

Northern Southland residents yesterday valiantly fought against council staff, who had previously earmarked the Riverside School Rd bridge for closure.

Among them were John and Mary Lindsay, who

thanked the chief executive for the assurance the bridge could potentially be replaced in the long-term future.

"But that is not going to help us with our businesses. The sheep aren’t going to hold their breath while we decide what we are going to do. For us, this is an urgent, immediate need."

Mrs Lindsay said the recommendation to close the bridge would cut their "business off at the knees" and was also "a kick in the guts".

If the community had been consulted at the start of the process, they would have told council staff they wanted to keep the bridge open, she said.

No consultation had taken place with the community, even after the last council meeting when staff were instructed by the council to follow the correct process.

"I don’t understand — the regulations and own policy clearly mandates consultation and a fair assessment of options ... Consultation has not been carried out," Mrs Lindsay said.

"How can you know what is significant and what the priorities are if you don’t consult?"

Cr Derek Chamberlain reinforced that council staff had been instructed to speak about the issue with the community.

"That obviously hasn’t happened. Closing poorly maintained bridges because of bad condition without community consultation was a kick in the guts for rural Southland.

"I just think that is a criminal shame on council that we’ve allowed this to happen. I think we should reject council’s decision to close the bridge and ... get it to light-vehicle status as quick as we can."

Council infrastructure and environmental service group manager Jane Parffit said the community had not been consulted due to time limitations.

She approved strategic transport manager Hartley Hare’s report, which recommended the bridge should be closed and not re-prioritised for replacement.

Mr Lindsay made an emotional plea to council for fair consideration after waiting 19 years for a solution for the ageing bridge.

He had been farming on his property for 48 years and farms on both sides of the bridge contributed $68,000 in annual rates to the council.

The council did not provide water, sewerage, rubbish collection to the area, but had opened a $82,000 playground in Dipton in August 2022. The bridge and roadways were the most important asset the council provided to the residents, he said.

The farmers who lived in the area for several decades said they would not be able to manage without the bridge that was used daily, Mrs Lindsay said.

"The alternative route was not feasible for stock movement."

Cr Margie Ruddenkalu calculated the additional travel and found it would add $23,000 to travel expenses for the Lindsays.

Dipton farmer David Tosh said he and an experienced bridge builder had inspected the bridge and they believed the disrepair was not as bad as stated in the report.

Sections of the bridge cited as rotten, on closer inspection were merely discoloured with age, he said.

"We found the bridge to be in a better state of repair than what we have been led to believe."

The lack of maintenance in the past 30 years had contributed to the situation, but some defects cited were not found.

Engineers estimated between $40,000 and $70,000 would keep the bridge open as a stock bridge for up to 10 years.