Crews battle Catlins forestry block blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze in a 30 hectare forestry block in Southland today.

Firefighters were called to the blaze - between Waipapa Point and Haldane in the Catlins - at 8.30am.

A fire spokesman said as of midday 15 hectares of the block had been burned out, but he did not think the fire was likely to spread beyond the block.

Brigades from Tokanui, Hedgehope, Waikawa Bay and Waimahaka are all involved, and three helicopters from Te Anau were also being used.

Winds had made containing the fire tricky for crews.