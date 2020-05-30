Dead ducks are not recyclable: council

A significant number of duck carcasses have been found in recycling bins across the South.

The carcasses were found in recycling bins from parts of Western Southland through to Manapouri, the Southland District Council said in a social media post.

It said Southlanders could do better.

Southland Mayor Gary Tong said the problem was ‘‘disappointing’’ and compromised the workers on the other end.

‘‘It is just amazing what people think is acceptable really ... this certainly is not acceptable.’’

It put the Southland disAbility Enterprises team which sorted through the recycling once it had been collected at risk, he said.

‘‘This is a process that uses manual labour, so you just have to draw a line and say, the rest of that is going to landfill.’’

The post said it was ‘‘disgusting’’ and that putting incorrect items inthe yellow bins would cost people.

‘‘Five trucks of bad recycling costs ratepayers an extra $5000.’’

