Decisions belong to locals: mayor

The conversion of productive land into forestry needs to be determined by its people and not by foreign investors and the Government as it could destroy a whole community, Southland’s mayor says.

Rob Scott said yesterday he was worried with the increasing trend of productive land being converted into forestry.

He felt he had his "hands tied" on the matter as there was nothing much councils could do about it because of the Government’s legislation.

The Otago Daily Times reported on Wednesday that Overseas Investment Office granted consent, under the special forestry (one-off purchase) test to two businesses — related to the Ikea stores internationally — to acquire a freehold interest of 597ha of land, farmed as a sheep, beef and deer operation, on 40 Whyte Rd, Happy Valley, Southland.

Mr Scott said he had been seeing what was happening not only in Southland but in other regions across the country where communities were suffering the impact of converting land into forestry.

This practice could have a massive impact on the day-to-day life of small communities as removing businesses consequently removed people from the area.

Local businesses, schools and even rates felt this "ripple effect".

"People [within the communities] are very frustrated, and quite rightly so.

"Having international companies ... in our backyard doesn’t really bode that well with me.

"We are [basically] becoming a tool [for] people [to] justify their carbon use and then that comes at the expense of the community."

The biggest concern was that there was nothing councils could do at the moment because the decisions were being made by Overseas Investment Office and the Government.

He believed it was paramount for the regions to have a voice or an influence in the matter as it was their communities that were being affected.

"Our hands are pretty tied with the national policy legislation that’s coming through.

"The decision making needs to have a very strong local influence.

"That piece is missing in the game."

He was having conversations with Environment Southland and other councils to address the matter as the decisions should be made by the communities that were facing the impact of what was happening.

Testing a trend without having a full look at the long-term impacts in a community was unacceptable.

It was very important to have a strategy in place as, at the moment, they were not dealing with the consequences.

"I mean, maybe it is the future but this basically [needs] to be determined by the people — not by foreign investors and the Government.

"We need to be the makers of our own future and what happens in our backyard."

