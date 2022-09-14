Drugs found after car impounded

Tyrone Parry has been jailed for drug dealing. Photo: Karen Pasco

A drug dealer who offered to supply LSD and cannabis was found out when he had his car impounded on driving charges, a court heard yesterday.

Tyrone Kevin Parry (23), labourer, of Invercargill, yesterday appeared before Judge Kevin Phillips in the Invercargill District Court for sentence on four charges of offering to supply LSD (200 tabs), a class A drug, three charges of possession of cannabis for sale and a number of aggravated driving while suspended and careless driving charges.

The drug convictions relate to offending which happened in Invercargill and Queenstown between February 8 and July 30, last year.

Judge Phillips said it was when Parry’s car was impounded for driving while suspended that a variety of drug paraphernalia was found, including five bags of cannabis, LSD and cash.

Cellphones revealed his part in the dealing, the judge said.

Parry had prior convictions for supplying cannabis and burglaries.

"In 2019 you were sent to prison for two years and five months. The Crown’s argument is that you are a recidivist offender, which required an uplift [for this offending]."

Judge Phillips said Parry’s lawyer Sonia Vidal suggested in her submissions the LSD supply was at a low level, "which I do not accept ..."

Reports revealed Parry’s involvement with cannabis started early, which lead to his expulsion from school when he was in year 8. He lasted at the next school for three months and had tallied up 60 convictions since he was 15 years, Judge Phillips said..

He sentenced Parry to two years, five months’ jail and disqualified him from driving for 15 months.

