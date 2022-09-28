Father hopes for hit-and-run answers

Ryan Phillips

The father of the victim of a hit-and-run in Invercargill hopes the identification of a vehicle will help them understand what has happened with his son.

Bricklayer Ryan Phillips was walking home from a work party about 6.15am on Sunday in Marama Ave South when he was struck by a vehicle — that did not stop — and critically injured.

He was taken to Dunedin Hospital, where he remains in an induced coma after sustaining injuries which include brain trauma, several broken bones and a torn kidney and spleen.

Since then, the police and his family have been appealing for the driver, occupants of the vehicle, or any witnesses to come forward.

Yesterday, police released images from a CCTV camera in the area which showed a vehicle they hope to identify.

Detective Sergeant Scott MacKenzie said police believed the vehicle was a dark coloured Toyota Hilux or similar.

"The vehicle was captured on CCTV around the time of the incident and we would like to speak with the driver to see if they can help us establish what has happened.

"We are keeping an open mind as to what has occurred but want answers for the man’s family."

Ryan’s father, Nathan Phillips, said this was good news.

"They called me this morning to say they have a vehicle of interest so we hope the driver of this car comes forward with more information."

While Mr Phillips awaits for an update from the police, he is also anxious to hear news his son is recovering.

Yesterday he was slowly brought out of his induced coma for about half an hour, Mr Phillips said.

He was struggling to breath and was placed back under sedation, though not as deeply as before.

Mr Phillips was hopeful medical staff would be able to try again today and on subsequent days, building up the strength in his son’s lungs.

He had squeezed hands and given a thumbs up from his hospital bed which Mr Phillips described as the highlight of the day.

