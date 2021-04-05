Fire in large woodchip pile near Invercargill

Excavators are working to pull apart a large pile of woodchips which caught fire near Invercargill this morning.

Southern communications shift manager Andrew Norris said one truck and one tanker from Invercargill responded to the call-out to TNZ Growing Products near Matheson Rd in Kennington about 9.30am.

Upon arrival they discovered the large pile of ''mulchy chips'' ablaze.

It took about an hour and a-half for firefighters to get the fire under control and dampen hot spots before the business owners took over.

Staff had since taken over and were keeping an eye on the pile in case of another flare-up.