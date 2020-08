A building in the Invercargill CBD was evacuated after an air conditioning duct caught fire this afternoon.

Southland assistant area commander Dean Chalmers confirmed firefighters were called to the ACC building on Spey St about 4pm.

"The building became smoke-logged and staff called emergency services," he said.

Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Abbey Palmer

Police also attended and cordoned off the street for a time.

The building was evacuated and there were no injuries.