Saturday, 9 May 2020

Garage fire in Invercargill

    By Abbey Palmer
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Fire investigators were called in to inspect a garage in Invercargill yesterday after crews spent more than an hour putting out the blaze.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two crews from Invercargill responded to reports of a garage on fire at the north end of Queens Drive, near the Bainfield Rd roundabout in Waikiwi, about 3.30pm on Friday.

    “The crews from Invercargill arrived to find the fire well-involved and were on the scene there until about 5pm.’’

    A specialist fire investigator was on the scene about 6pm to determine the cause, he said.

    No injuries were reported and the fire was not being treated as suspicious.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter