Garage fire in Invercargill

Fire investigators were called in to inspect a garage in Invercargill yesterday after crews spent more than an hour putting out the blaze.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two crews from Invercargill responded to reports of a garage on fire at the north end of Queens Drive, near the Bainfield Rd roundabout in Waikiwi, about 3.30pm on Friday.

“The crews from Invercargill arrived to find the fire well-involved and were on the scene there until about 5pm.’’

A specialist fire investigator was on the scene about 6pm to determine the cause, he said.

No injuries were reported and the fire was not being treated as suspicious.