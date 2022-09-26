Invercargill police are appealing for information to find the vehicle involved in an early-morning hit-and-run in Otatara.

A police spokesman said a man was hit by a vehicle in Marama Ave South about 6.15am yesterday.

He remained in hospital in a serious condition and police were providing support to his family, the spokesman said.

The driver or occupants of the vehicle involved, or anyone travelling in the area at the time, should contact police, the spokesman said.

— Police 105, file number 220925/5483.