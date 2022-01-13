Invercargill couple accused of money laundering

A couple charged with being involved in a money laundering transaction have appeared in the Invercargill District Court today.

The couple, who live in Southland and have been granted interim name suppression, appeared before Judge John Brandts-Giesen.

They are jointly charged with entering into a money laundering transaction knowing that the property was the proceeds of an offence at Christchurch on May 26, 2020.

Both were remanded on bail to appear on February 1 to enter a plea.

Judge Brandts-Geisen granted name suppression of the woman due to mental health reasons.

He also granted name suppression to her husband.