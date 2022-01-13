Invercargill couple accused of money laundering

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The couple, who live in Southland and have been granted interim name suppression, appeared before Judge John Brandts-Giesen.
They are jointly charged with entering into a money laundering transaction knowing that the property was the proceeds of an offence at Christchurch on May 26, 2020.
Both were remanded on bail to appear on February 1 to enter a plea.
Judge Brandts-Geisen granted name suppression of the woman due to mental health reasons.
He also granted name suppression to her husband.