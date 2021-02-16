Invercargill by-election voting to end midday Wednesday

Invercargill residents are ready for a breath of fresh air from their upcoming council by-election after months of turmoil.

A councillor role has been left open since the former deputy mayor resigned in October, citing a toxic environment and the strain of juggling her own duties as well as those of mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt.

The council has been under increased scrutiny from the Department of Internal Affairs since August following reports of in-fighting and serious concerns about its ability to govern.

Nine candidates are vying for the available seat in the by-election, with voting closing at midday on Wednesday.

Southland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sheree Carey did not believe the addition of a new councillor would make a huge impact to the council.

She wanted the council to stay the course it was on.

"I guess from our point of view adding another person or replacing that councillor - we just hope they get on with the advice that's been given and move forward.

"One of the main challenges will be earning back the ratepayers' trust because of the debacle that was 2020."

Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt acknowledged there had been issues, but said the council was moving past them.

"There's a new sort of - I think - determination to focus on what we are being elected to do. They don't want to see a council that's just squabbling or having power struggles over who's going to be the next mayor, they want to see a council that's working together and I believe we're really going down the right track to achieve those sorts of results," he said.

Sir Tim has faced increased scrutiny, with serious concerns about his ability to handle his workload raised by both the former deputy mayor and the independent governance review.

"It's a very difficult job I'll admit, and you've got to work together as a team and that's what has happened recently," he said.

Voting closes at midday tomorrow (Wednesday, February 17) with hopes the initial results may be available within a few hours.