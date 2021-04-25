Sunday, 25 April 2021

Investigation into Invercargill car fire

    By Laura Smith
    A fire investigation is being carried out today after emergency services responded to a car fire in Invercargill.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said one appliance and crew extinguished a small spot fire in Rodney St, Georgetown.

    He said they liaised with police and a fire investigator was headed to the scene shortly before noon.

    Fire crews had also been called out earlier in the morning to reports of a tyre fire.

    Upon arrival they found one tyre on fire on Stead St which they extinguished. 

