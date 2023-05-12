Man arrested after pulling weapon on shop worker - police

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a weapon at a shop worker who confronted him for stealing goods from a store in Invercargill yesterday.
About 9.45am, the offender broke into a store in Centre St and stole a handful of goods, Detective Constable Graeme King said.
"A worker at the store attempted to follow the offender, to which the offender presented a weapon.
"The offender then fled to a nearby address, however, was located and apprehended by police a short time later," Det Const King said.
No one was injured during the incident.
A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in relation to the incident.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear at a later date.