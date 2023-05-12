Man arrested after pulling weapon on shop worker - police

A man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a weapon at a shop worker who confronted him for stealing goods from a store in Invercargill yesterday.

About 9.45am, the offender broke into a store in Centre St and stole a handful of goods, Detective Constable Graeme King said.

"A worker at the store attempted to follow the offender, to which the offender presented a weapon.

"The offender then fled to a nearby address, however, was located and apprehended by police a short time later," Det Const King said.

No one was injured during the incident.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear at a later date.