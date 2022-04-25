Man arrested, charged over fatal Invercargill stabbing

Chad Parekura. Photo: Supplied / GiveaLittle

Police have arrested and charged a 26-year-old man with murder and attempted murder after a stabbing attack in Invercargill left Chad Parekura dead and another critically injured.

Police said in a statement this afternoon that following search warrants at two Invercargill properties this morning, Police made an arrest in relation to the murder of Chad Parekura.

"A 26-year-old man has now been charged with murder and is due to appear in the Invercargill District Court tomorrow.

"He also faces a charge of attempts to murder in relation to the second victim who remains in hospital in a stable condition."

Police are not looking for any other suspects directly involved in the incident.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said: "While today's arrest will not take away from the loss experienced by Chad's family or the distress caused to our second victim, we are pleased to be in a position where we can hold the alleged offender accountable".

"We would like thank the Police staff, including those who travelled into our area to help, for their tireless efforts since early Saturday morning."

Police continue to ask for information from the public in relation to this incident.

"The investigation team is working through the information and this continues to help us build a clear picture of exactly what happened," Det Snr Sgt Baird said.

If you can assist with information, this includes any CCTV or dash camera footage, please contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220423/7854.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.