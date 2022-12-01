Man stole trailer and ATV while on bail

A Gore man stole a trailer and all-terrain vehicle while on bail for another high-value burglary in the township four months earlier.

James Anthony McGrath (43), a former linesman, entered the Otago PowerNet premises about 1.40am on January 2 by using a key to unlock the yard’s rear gate on Charlton Rd.

With accomplice Joseph Potroz, he used a battery-powered grinder to cut the lock on a shipping container, allowing the pair to pilfer from it 160 metres of copper wire — worth more than $12,000 — and a ramset gun.

But the police later arrested the pair.

McGrath was on bail for the burglary when he and another associate, Ricky Byron, drove into an Oreti St property after midnight on May 27 and hooked up a trailer carrying a Yamaha Wolverine all-terrain vehicle with a combined value of $36,000.

The pair were stopped by police on Railway Esplanade at 12.53am, and suspicions were raised when a check showed the trailer was not registered to either of the men.

At McGrath’s sentencing on two burglary charges in the Gore District Court yesterday, Judge John Brandts-Giesen said McGrath had an extensive history of dishonesty, violence and driving offences.

He noted, however, most offences were dated between 1996 and 2006.

He accepted an earlier sentence indication by Judge Noel Walsh, imposing four months’ home detention and 150 hours’ community work.

McGrath must also pay reparation of $4821.95 — his half share of what was taken in the January burglary.