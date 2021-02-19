Friday, 19 February 2021

Mandeville Fly In this weekend

    By Valu Maka
    This weekend the Mandeville Fly In event will commemorate 100 years since the first passengers were flown from the airfield in 1921.

    Organiser Maeva Smith said the festival was held annually in mid February as it celebrated the first recorded flight.

    "Twelve people were flown for a joyride in an Avro504, piloted by Mr H. Wigley."

    The flight took off from the paddock where the late John Crombie, of Mandeville, kept his own aeroplane and where the Croydon Aircraft Company has established its business.

    She was excited about this year’s event, she said.

    "It is nice to think aviation activity is still carrying on."

    The Mandeville Fly In will display planes of all shapes and sizes, traction engines, vintage cars and bikes.

    The event will be held on February 20 and 21 at the airfield in Mandeville, from 10am to 4pm.

