Manslaughter accused in court after Invercargill tavern death

Invercargill District Court. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A man who allegedly caused the death of a 78-year-old at an Invercargill tavern made his first appearance before Judge Bernadette Farnan in the Invercargill District Court this morning.

The 44-year-old man is charged with the death of Douglas Watson by assault, thereby committing manslaughter. The alleged offending is said to have occurred on January 28 this year.

Police last week reported the death of Mr Watson (78) on February 1 after an altercation in an Invercargill carpark on January 28.

Today the man, through his counsel Hugo Young, applied for and was granted interim name suppression.

Mr Young sought a three-week adjournment so that full disclosure could be received.

Part of the man's bail conditions were to not contact people associated with the case and to not enter the Newfield Tavern.

The file will now be transferred to the High Court at Invercargill where the man will appear on April 18.

