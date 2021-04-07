New hydroslides set to open soon; visitor boost expected

The new hydroslide at Invercargill’s Splash Palace, seen here in mid-March, is due to open later this month. Photo: Luisa Girao.

Invercargill will have a new attraction these school holidays.

Following months of delay, the new hydroslides at Splash Palace are set to open on April 19 with an official opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The project involved the construction of three new hydroslides at the facility, costing $3.2million.

Invercargill City Council aquatic services manager Stephen Cook said the council expected 13% more visitors annually, or an increase of about 60,000 visits.

"The current hydroslide is one of our most popular activities within the facility, and we knew that whatever we replaced it with would have to be impressive," he said.

It would consist of three slides: two shorter-body slides coloured green and blue (69m and 79m long, respectively) which were rated medium and an 101m raft slide featuring a large sphere section.

The larger one was classified as an "extreme ride" as people, individually or with a friend or parent, would "fly up" the sphere before shooting out the bottom.

Mr Cook said the present single hydroslide — which is about 45m long — allowed on average one ride every 20-30 seconds, so about 120-150 rides per hour.

"With our three new slides we will be able to run up to 480 rides an hour, four times the current capacity while at the same time offering a better choice in slide experiences."

He believed the "brand new, world-class attractions" would bring more fun to Invercargill.

"We can’t wait to let the public loose on the slides and to let them enjoy this great new attraction for the city."

luisa.girao@odt.co.nz