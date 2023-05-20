Nurse recognised for work practices

Southland Hospital Clinical Nurse co-ordinator Maike Rickertsen received the Emma Bagley Memorial Award at the Southern Nursing Excellence Awards last week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Southland nurse was recognised for her outstanding practices and achievements in the field.

Southland Hospital Clinical nurse co-ordinator Maike Rickertsen was the recipient of the Emma Bagley Memorial Award at the Southern Nursing Excellence Awards last week.

The award was named for former senior surgical ward nurse Emma Bagley who died in 2018 in a car crash.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand Southern chief nursing and midwifery officer Jane Wilson said the award was given to a special nurse who exemplified the qualities and values which Emma was known for.

Ms Rickertsen was honoured by the recognition.

"Receiving the Emma Bagley Memorial Award has been and still is a very emotional and humbling experience for me. It is a very special award indeed."

Her colleague was a positive, caring, empathetic and supportive nurse and person, she said.

"She [Emma] was someone to be inspired by and look up to. It is truly humbling to be recognised and valued by the team as a worthy recipient of this special award."

Ms Wilson said the award was a way to recognise the International Nurses’ Day which was celebrated on last Friday.

Nurses were nominated by their peers or managers, and close to 100 nominations were received.

She believed all nurses deserved an award for the significant contribution they made every single day.

"All those nominated are exemplars of so many other nurses doing amazing things every day in our district.

"I am so proud and in awe of what our nurses do, despite the challenges and pressures they face every working day."

Former Te Whatu Ora Southern director of Nursing, Strategy, Primary and Community and now Enliven Director at Presbyterian Support Otago Sally O’Connor was also bestowed the special outstanding service to nursing award in recognition of her outstanding contribution across the sector, championing innovative practice and pushing the boundaries to make a real difference for our community.