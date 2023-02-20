One dead after tractor rolls into stream near Winton

It is understood a person has died after a tractor rolled into a stream in a remote area of Southland this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to reports of an accident in Otapiri Gorge Rd, between Caird Rd and Stirling Rd - near Winton - about 3pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Browns and Winton were at the scene and assisting St John staff.

It appeared a tractor had rolled into Otapiri Stream.

Crews helped to extricate a person, the spokesman said. The Otago Daily Times understands the person has died.

A reporter at the scene said the crash happened about 500m north of Stirling Rd.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said an ambulance, a PRIME doctor and a manager attended the incident and were not required for transportation.

All further inquires were referred to police.

The road was closed and diversions were in place. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

The serious crash unit would be attending, the police spokeswoman said.

- additional reporting Toni McDonald