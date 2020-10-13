Tuesday, 13 October 2020

10.15 am

Pair plead not guilty after house explosion

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    The charges were laid after an explosion at a property in Rothesay Place. Photo: ODT file
    The charges were laid after an explosion at a property in Rothesay Place. Photo: ODT file
    A couple injured in an explosion at an Invercargill house have pleaded not guilty to the drug offence they face.

    Samuel Paul Just (28) and Rebecca Anne Bower (27), of Invercargill, appeared at the district court today and were jointly charged with production of cannabis oil.

    The charges were laid after an explosion at a property in Rothesay Pl in the suburb of Rockdale on September 9 this year.

    Three people were injured - two seriously - after a butane gas bottle exploded and a fire broke out.

    Just and Bower were remanded to reappear on November 23.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter