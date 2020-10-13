Pair plead not guilty after house explosion

The charges were laid after an explosion at a property in Rothesay Place. Photo: ODT file

A couple injured in an explosion at an Invercargill house have pleaded not guilty to the drug offence they face.

Samuel Paul Just (28) and Rebecca Anne Bower (27), of Invercargill, appeared at the district court today and were jointly charged with production of cannabis oil.

The charges were laid after an explosion at a property in Rothesay Pl in the suburb of Rockdale on September 9 this year.

Three people were injured - two seriously - after a butane gas bottle exploded and a fire broke out.

Just and Bower were remanded to reappear on November 23.