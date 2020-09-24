Regional job-enabling role

Southland's regional development agency has created a role to assist with redeploying unemployed people in Fiordland.

Glyn Saunders has been appointed by Great South as the Fiordland employment and resource planner in recognition of the significant impact of Covid-19 upon Fiordland’s tourism industry and the area’s employment.

The job will mainly be based in Te Anau.

Great South general manager for business services Ben Lewis said an immediate focus for the agency was to develop and support initiatives that retained jobs and a skilled workforce across the region.

A Great South spokeswoman said a co-ordinated Covid-19 business response carried out during Alert Levels 3 and 4 found more than two-thirds of the businesses spoken to in Te Anau were looking to cut staff.

More analysis of the situation was under way.

A focus of the role would be on redeploying jobseekers with roles within the Fiordland area and connecting them with government agencies and support packages.

It would manage resource needs for recovery projects, assist employers to access funding, work with education providers to connect with apprenticeships and employment opportunities, and support the co-ordination of the Jobs for Nature scheme in Fiordland.

Fiordland Community Board chairwoman Sarah Greaney said it was "really positive" news.

"I certainly look forward to the contribution this role will bring in getting people back in employment."

Mr Saunders will start the role on October 5 and was looking forward to it.

"I’m excited about the opportunity to work alongside the Fiordland community and key Southland stakeholders to respond to employment challenges in the area and make a positive and long-lasting impact."

