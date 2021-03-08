Regional viewpoints gathered for climate change submission

A decision on whether a Southland perspective will be heard by the He Pou a Rangi/The Climate Change Commission is due to be made this week.

A submission was drafted by Southland District Council staff to present to the commission after it released the 2021 draft advice for consultation report.

Councillors will have the opportunity during their meeting on Wednesday to make any amendments to the submission and choose to put it forward.

The commission produced advice on how New Zealand should achieve its domestic 2030 and 2050 emissions targets, and on policy which should be in the Government’s first emissions reduction plan.

The advice outlined changes needed in certain sectors and proposed critical Government action to reach climate goals.

It included information about transitioning to a low emissions society, and the impacts of that.

In the report councillors will review this week, staff put together a list of submission points on aspects of the advice related specifically to Southland.

The challenges identified for SDC included the amount of investment needed into roads, bridges and community infrastructure, responding to major legislative and regulatory changes, a growing demand to look after natural resources, protecting biodiversity and significant landscapes, and minimising and managing climate change impacts.

In the proposed submission, it stated council was generally supportive of the commission’s advice but believed the transition to lower emissions needed to be clear and well planned, and required strong leadership in place to see it through.

It also stressed the importance of having careful policy design and targeted support.

The fact a range of groups, regions and sectors in Southland would experience climate change differently was also acknowledged.

In terms of the proposal to increase public and active transport options, staff noted SDC would have less ability than other councils to enact changes due to the size and structure of the Southland district.

Staff recommended the council endorse the submission, and that it be lodged with the commission before the end of the consultation period on March 28.

abbey.palmer@odt.co.nz