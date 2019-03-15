Rental van in crash with logging truck

The rental van was extensively damaged in the crash. Photo: Luisa Girao

Three people escaped injury after crash involving a rental sleeper van and a logging truck near Bluff this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Ocean Beach Rd near Nichol Rd shortly after noon.

A police officer at the scene was still making inquiries and said it was too early to determine the cause of the crash, but the logging truck driver said the white Tui Sleeper Van indicated right but pulled off left to the side of the road, resulting in a crash.

The two people in the van, a young French couple who declined to comment, were uninjured, as was the driver of the truck.

The logging truck was also damaged in the crash. Photo: Luisa Girao

The van sustained extensive damage in the crash.

The northbound lane of Ocean Beach Rd was blocked for a time but is now reopen.