Reports of youths carrying gun in central Invercargill

Police outside the Invercargill City Council building. Photo: Ben Tomsett

Armed police responded to reports of what appeared to be a firearm being carried by youths in Esk St, this afternoon.

A police spokesman said armed officers responded as a precaution and conducted a sweep of the shopping centre.

"The youths were not located after extensive enquiries and police believe there was no cause for concern," the spokesman said.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

It is understood Invercargill City Council staff were locked down for about 30 minutes as police descended on the city centre.

Two police cars were parked outside the Invercargill City Council building and police officers were patrolling Esk St and outside the Invercargill Central Mall.