Runanga opposes new bridge

A lack of consultation is one reason the Hokonui runanga opposes a new cable-stay bridge being built across the Mataura River.

Submissions received as part of the resource consent process for the Gore District Council’s bridge proposal were posted online yesterday.

Forty-four submitters made their views known: 25 in opposition, 17 in support, one neutral and one supporting the concept but opposed to the site.

The proposed footbridge for cyclists and pedestrians will also carry a water pipeline from the Jacobstown Wells to the East Gore Water Treatment Station.

It will be about 650m upstream of the traffic bridge on State Highway 1 and be 90m long and 3m wide.

The runanga’s submission was prepared by consultant planner Genevieve Doube.

It said the runanga believed it had not been consulted adequately.

"Hokonui seeks that the application is declined or that the matters raised by Hokonui are addressed in a meaningful way that satisfies their concerns."

The runanga believed there would be adverse effects on its cultural values if the bridge was built.

This included concern about the impact of the bridge on an archaeological site about 20m downstream of the bridge site, the ecological impacts of the structure on the flight paths of bird taonga species and the visual impact of the bridge on the Mataura River, given the river is identified as an area of statutory acknowledgement and an outstanding natural feature in the Gore district plan.

A date has not yet been set for a hearing of the submissions.