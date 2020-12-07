Monday, 7 December 2020

Serious injuries after car hits electrical box

    By John Gibb
    One person has been taken to hospital by helicopter after they were injured when their vehicle struck a transformer box in Te Anau today.

    The occupant of a car which hit the transformer about 5.23pm received serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Southland Hospital, police said.

    Emergency services said a power company was called to isolate electric wires after the vehicle hit the transformer box at the intersection of Luxmore Drive and the Arrowtown-Te Anau Highway, a police spokeswoman said. 

