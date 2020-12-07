Serious injuries after car hits electrical box

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has been taken to hospital by helicopter after they were injured when their vehicle struck a transformer box in Te Anau today.
The occupant of a car which hit the transformer about 5.23pm received serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Southland Hospital, police said.
Emergency services said a power company was called to isolate electric wires after the vehicle hit the transformer box at the intersection of Luxmore Drive and the Arrowtown-Te Anau Highway, a police spokeswoman said.