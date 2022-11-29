Service recognised

Karen Heslip was made a Life Member of the Child Cancer Foundation at the Child Cancer Foundation Awards 2022, held at Government House in Auckland. PHOTO: GOVERNMENT HOUSE

Southlander Karen Heslip has been recognised for more than 30 years’ dedicated service to the Child Cancer Foundation by an honorary life membership.

The award was presented by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro at Government House in Auckland last week.

Mrs Heslip’s involvement with the foundation began in 1998 when she and husband Gary learned their 2-year-old son, Craig, had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Craig died in May 2001, aged 5.

Since Craig’s death, Mrs Heslip has given much of her time and energy to the foundation, which supported the family.

She has has many roles: firstly on the Southland branch committee in 2001, of which she was elected chairwoman in 2005, to being a member of the national board from 2011-21.

She has also given a significant amount of time both locally and regionally to organise and participate in social events for families affected by childhood cancer in the Otago and Southland regions.

Foundation board chairman Dennis Turton said Mrs Heslip had been a dedicated representative at a governance level "and a fantastic advocate for families from the Otago and Southland regions".

Mrs Heslip said it was an honour to have her commitment to supporting New Zealand children and families acknowledged.

