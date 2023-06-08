Shadbolt's partner stands for Invercargill council

Asha Dutt

Sir Tim Shadbolt's partner Asha Dutt is standing for the Invercargill City Council.

The council received her nomination this morning just before the deadline of noon.

The by-election is being held after the resignation of councillor Nigel Skelt.

Fourteen people have put their name forward for the vacant seat.

Ms Dutt came to prominence in 2021 when council-appointed observers found she played an unusually large role in the city's affairs while her husband was mayor.

Council deputy electoral officer and manager overnance and Legal Michael Morris said voting papers would be sent out from July 13.

Voting would be via postal vote, with people also able to drop their votes into Te Hīnaki Civic Building at 101 Esk Street, the Invercargill Public Library and at the Bluff Service Centre.

Other drop-off locations for voting papers would also be announced, Mr Morris said.