Sir Tim firm on decision not to attend mayoral debate

Sir Tim Shadbolt. PHOTO: ODT FILES

While his absence at the Ascot Park Hotel may have disappointed loyalists, dissidents and general fans alike, Sir Tim Shadbolt stands by his decision not to attend a mayoral debate on Wednesday night.

New Zealand’s longest-sitting mayor and incumbent was the sole missing candidate at the evening, although his two-minute speech was delivered by host Scotty Stevenson.

Sir Tim said the speech delivered by Mr Stevenson was self-explanatory as to why he decided not to join his fellow candidates.

"I considered it best not to engage on a level with some candidates who had been part of the problem," he said.

"After 30 years, the public know what I’m about. It’s up to the challengers to prove they are better."

Southland Business Chamber chief executive Sheree Carey, who organised the evening, said she thought it was fair to have Sir Tim’s speech delivered by Mr Stevenson in Sir Tim’s place.

"If any candidate was unable to make it, we would do the same," she said.

In the statement read by Mr Stevenson, Sir Tim said that, after much consideration, he had decided against attending as he considered his reception would indirectly be focused on the manner of delivery of his message, rather its content.

He said he had spent the past two years raising serious concerns about the current climate at the council and its executive, although almost none of those concerns had been addressed.

"Council has created a process which has labelled me as the cause of its issues.

"I must take responsibility for some of the blame. I do not accept that I am the sole cause."

Ben Tomsett