Smash but no grab: ram-raid foiled

Ram-raiders were thwarted by security measures when they targeted a supermarket in Invercargill on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at the Four Square in Otatara just before midnight.

Owner Jimmy Robson said neighbouring residents alerted police.

"They [offenders] left empty-handed because of the security in place."

The door was smashed by the offenders and the store was closed yesterday morning while police investigated.

By early afternoon it had reopened.

The Four Square in Otatara was the target of a thwarted ram-raid on Saturday night. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

No-one was at the premises at the time of the incident, Mr Robson said.

"It is disappointing for us ... The damage to the shop affects our ability to trade and obviously is an inconvenience for the locals, as there were already many people coming to the shop [this morning] wanting to get some things."

It is the seventh time a commercial property has been targeted in Invercargill this month.

On March 14, police responded to reports of a burglary at the Pomona St Discounter store in Tramway Rd about 1.15am.

Two people were arrested on Friday in relation to this ram-raid and a third person, a 14-year-old male, was arrested the day after the incident.

In the previous week, a Night ’n Day in Tay St was cordoned off after a burglary in which three offenders were seen leaving with items from the store.

On March 1, four Invercargill shops were hit in the space of 25 minutes. The offenders targeted perfume and clothing.