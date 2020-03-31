Southland activates Covid-19 helpline

Emergency Management Southland has activated an 0800 number, email address and website contact form, to ensure every Southlander can access the support they need during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“This will save lives. You must stay home,” EMS group controller Angus McKay said.

EMS welfare staff had been been checking in with communities around the region to get a handle on what peoples’ needs were, what was working well, and helping identify where the gaps were.

“We’re hearing that local networks are doing a great job giving each other support needed, but it’s paramount that no-one’s needs are overlooked during this hugely challenging time,” McKay said.

People should get in contact if they urgently needed assistance with access to essential household goods and services due to their self-isolation for Covid-19, he said.

EMS was developing a plan for the delivery of household goods and services around the region.

The email and 0800 number will be monitored between 7am-7pm, 7 days a week. People could contact staff at the centre through any of the following ways:

Phone: 0800 890 127

Email: covid19@cdsouthland.nz

Web: www.cdsouthland.nz