Southland rivers less slimy than feared

Environment Southland says slime levels in Southland rivers are better than first thought.

Since 2014 the regional council has taken monthly samples from Southland rivers.

It released information this week that highlighted the levels of slime algae, or periphyton, in them. According to its figures, none of the 30 sites tested on 27 rivers and streams fall below the national bottom line for periphyton. Bottom lines are set by the Government.

Environment Southland director of science and information Graham Sevicke-Jones said it was good news for Southland.

"The data we have been collecting monthly shows us that the state of slime algae is better than we thought it was."