Stadium back in business

LT Stadium Southland’s team is urging the community to come back into the venue.

It has been open since the country moved to Alert Level 2, but because of restrictions on gathering numbers foot traffic has been low.

Despite the "challenging time", stadium manager Nigel Skelt said it was ready for a return to the new normal when the venue could host competitions and collective sports once again, following all the Ministry of Health measures and gathering limit of 100 people.

"It will be hugely satisfying to see some increase in activity because that is what the venue is about."

ILT Stadium Southland manager Nigel Skelt. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Mr Skelt said this year the stadium was celebrating 20 years and "a lot of the candles have been blown out" because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, the stadium would keep celebrating and community events would be the key for it.

‘We will enjoy the last six months of the birthday ... and we were able to put a lot of events in the back half of the year.

"It has been difficult. We lost probably 40% of our events this year. But look we are not down, we are not out. We will be back and we will be back bigger and better."